3,092 FIRs Registered Over Violations Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

3,092 FIRs registered over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Administration had registered as many as 3,092 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr. Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 703 premises, issued Challans to 7,964, notices to 17,025, and a fine of Rs 12,435,643 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2022.

Dr. Sajjad informed that around 4,767 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 6,298 in 2019, 17 in 2020, and 2,508 in 2021.

The health officer further stated that presently, only three patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the two city's allied hospitals, including two to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one to the District Headquarters Hospital. /395

