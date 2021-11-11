3097 dengue patients surfaced at allied hospitals since January

As many as 25 new dengue positive patients were admitted to two hospitals during the last 24 hours, while five patients were in critical condition at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25 new dengue positive patients were admitted to two hospitals during the last 24 hours, while five patients were in critical condition at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here on Thursday.

"This year around 3097 dengue cases were brought to three public sector hospitals of the city, who were provided required treatment and 3051 patients had been discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, he informed that the HFH had registered 20 cases, while five patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH).

"Presently,37 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 24 are positive, six positive out of 11 in BBH and 16 confirmed cases out of the total 22 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 70 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with weather conditions during the last week. However, around 20 to 30 cases were being reported yet, earlier, the number of daily patients was 70 to 80 daily.

"Among the 25 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, four were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment, ten from Potohar town, three from Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, and one each from Chakala and Taxila cantonment areas, while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "he informed.

The health officer added that the patients reported 2109 residents of Rawalpindi, while the number was 16 in 2020 and 6161 in 2019 during the period.