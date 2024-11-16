30pc cash withdrawal facility to be available through Kisan card

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu chaired a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office here to discuss strategy for boosting wheat cultivation across the region.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, and other key officials, with Deputy Commissioners from Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran participated through online.

Secretary Iftikhar Sahu said that the Punjab CM has introduced a special package aimed at promoting wheat cultivation. The package included the free distribution of 1,000 tractors and as many laser land levelers through balloting draw. He emphasized that every possible resources were being utilized to achieve the wheat cultivation target, with a goal of sowing wheat on 1.82 million acres in the Multan division. So far, wheat has been cultivated on over 9,37,000 acres.

He further stated that the farmers will have the facility to withdraw 30 percent cash through the Kisan Card from November 20.

Punjab CM has expanded the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000 due to the card’s increasing demand and importance.

He highlighted the affordability of wheat seed this year, which is available at nearly Rs 2,000 less per bag as compared to the previous year.

He pointed out that phosphorus and urea fertilizers were abundantly available in the market at government-controlled prices, marking a significant benefit for farmers.

The Secretary also underscored the importance of collaboration with the Irrigation department to ensure sufficient canal water supply for wheat crop. He directed that 100 percent wheat cultivation be ensured on all government lands.

Additionally, the Secretary mentioned that the Chief Minister has launched a historical package for farmers, which includes holding wheat yield competitions at provincial and district levels. The winners of these competitions will receive attractive cash prizes. According to the international experts, there were chances of less wheat production globally this year potentially making wheat a highly profitable crop for local farmers, said a handout issued here on Saturday.