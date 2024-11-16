30pc Cash Withdrawal Facility To Be Available Through Kisan Card
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu chaired a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office here to discuss strategy for boosting wheat cultivation across the region.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Additional Secretary Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, and other key officials, with Deputy Commissioners from Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran participated through online.
Secretary Iftikhar Sahu said that the Punjab CM has introduced a special package aimed at promoting wheat cultivation. The package included the free distribution of 1,000 tractors and as many laser land levelers through balloting draw. He emphasized that every possible resources were being utilized to achieve the wheat cultivation target, with a goal of sowing wheat on 1.82 million acres in the Multan division. So far, wheat has been cultivated on over 9,37,000 acres.
He further stated that the farmers will have the facility to withdraw 30 percent cash through the Kisan Card from November 20.
Punjab CM has expanded the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000 due to the card’s increasing demand and importance.
He highlighted the affordability of wheat seed this year, which is available at nearly Rs 2,000 less per bag as compared to the previous year.
He pointed out that phosphorus and urea fertilizers were abundantly available in the market at government-controlled prices, marking a significant benefit for farmers.
The Secretary also underscored the importance of collaboration with the Irrigation department to ensure sufficient canal water supply for wheat crop. He directed that 100 percent wheat cultivation be ensured on all government lands.
Additionally, the Secretary mentioned that the Chief Minister has launched a historical package for farmers, which includes holding wheat yield competitions at provincial and district levels. The winners of these competitions will receive attractive cash prizes. According to the international experts, there were chances of less wheat production globally this year potentially making wheat a highly profitable crop for local farmers, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cattle-thief gang arrested2 minutes ago
-
Fire at factory2 minutes ago
-
Smog disrupts flight operations12 minutes ago
-
Judges inspect district jail in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt providing right to emergency care to all citizens32 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Kalat32 minutes ago
-
3 people injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 228 under anti-smog action plan52 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib1 hour ago
-
Child specialist stresses balanced diet for healthy life1 hour ago