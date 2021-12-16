30th Annual Parents Day of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) to be held on Dec 21

The Cadet College Larkana(CCL) is holding its 30th Annual Parents Day on December 21, 2021 in the College premises, near Moen-jo-dero of Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Cadet College Larkana(CCL) is holding its 30th Annual Parents Day on December 21, 2021 in the College premises, near Moen-jo-dero of Larkana district.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Pano Aquil Garrison and Chairman BoG Cadet College Larkana Major General Noor Wali Khan would preside over the Annual Parents Day-2021 and gave away the shields and prizes among the successful cadets of the Year.

This was disclosed by the Principal & Project Director Cadet College Larkana(CCL) here on Thursday.

A variety of programmes has been also arranged for the day, he added.