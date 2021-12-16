30th Annual Parents Day Of Cadet College Larkana (CCL) To Be Held On Dec 21
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:00 PM
The Cadet College Larkana(CCL) is holding its 30th Annual Parents Day on December 21, 2021 in the College premises, near Moen-jo-dero of Larkana district
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Cadet College Larkana(CCL) is holding its 30th Annual Parents Day on December 21, 2021 in the College premises, near Moen-jo-dero of Larkana district.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Pano Aquil Garrison and Chairman BoG Cadet College Larkana Major General Noor Wali Khan would preside over the Annual Parents Day-2021 and gave away the shields and prizes among the successful cadets of the Year.
This was disclosed by the Principal & Project Director Cadet College Larkana(CCL) here on Thursday.
A variety of programmes has been also arranged for the day, he added.