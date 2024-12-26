Open Menu

30th Death Anniversary Of Parveen Shakir Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024

30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of eminent poetess, Parveen Shakir, affectionately known as the “Poet of Fragrance”, was observed on Thursday.

Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir became a prominent figure in the literary landscape after successfully passing the competitive examination for civil service. In 1977, she made her literary debut with the publication of her first poetry collection, 'Khushbu' (Fragrance), which garnered exceptional acclaim within literary circles. Her subsequent collections, including 'sad Barg' (One Hundred Leaves), 'Khood-Qalami (Self-Talk), and 'Inkaar' (Denial) further solidified her status as a distinguished urdu poet.

The complete work of Parveen Shakir was later published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam' (The Full Moon) while her final poetry collection 'Kaf-e-Aina' (The Mirror's Edge) was posthumously published after her demise.

Parveen Shakir contributed a unique and fresh style to Urdu poetry, earning her accolades and recognition.

The government honoured her with the prestigious Pride of Performance award in acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions.

On the fateful morning of December 26, 1994, Parveen Shakir tragically lost her life in a traffic accident in Islamabad.

Wreaths will be laid on the final resting place of the poetess in the H-8 graveyard to be followed by Fateha Khawani.

This spiritual gathering will be an opportunity for attendees to reflect on Parveen Shakir’s life and work, as well as to seek blessings for her departed soul.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a Quran Khawani will be held at the residence of Mrs. Parveen Qadir Agha, PST’s Chairperson.

Besides the Chairperson and the members of the trust, prominent literary figures, the poetess’s colleagues, friends and officers of the Pakistan Customs will attend the Fateha Khawani and pay tributes to the poetess who is considered spokesperson of Pakistani women’s sensibilities.

