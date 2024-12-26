30th Death Anniversary Of Parveen Shakir Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 30th death anniversary of eminent poetess, Parveen Shakir, affectionately known as the “Poet of Fragrance”, was observed on Thursday.
Born in Karachi on November 24, 1952, Parveen Shakir became a prominent figure in the literary landscape after successfully passing the competitive examination for civil service. In 1977, she made her literary debut with the publication of her first poetry collection, 'Khushbu' (Fragrance), which garnered exceptional acclaim within literary circles. Her subsequent collections, including 'sad Barg' (One Hundred Leaves), 'Khood-Qalami (Self-Talk), and 'Inkaar' (Denial) further solidified her status as a distinguished urdu poet.
The complete work of Parveen Shakir was later published under the title 'Mah-e-Tamam' (The Full Moon) while her final poetry collection 'Kaf-e-Aina' (The Mirror's Edge) was posthumously published after her demise.
Parveen Shakir contributed a unique and fresh style to Urdu poetry, earning her accolades and recognition.
The government honoured her with the prestigious Pride of Performance award in acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions.
On the fateful morning of December 26, 1994, Parveen Shakir tragically lost her life in a traffic accident in Islamabad.
Wreaths will be laid on the final resting place of the poetess in the H-8 graveyard to be followed by Fateha Khawani.
This spiritual gathering will be an opportunity for attendees to reflect on Parveen Shakir’s life and work, as well as to seek blessings for her departed soul.
Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a Quran Khawani will be held at the residence of Mrs. Parveen Qadir Agha, PST’s Chairperson.
Besides the Chairperson and the members of the trust, prominent literary figures, the poetess’s colleagues, friends and officers of the Pakistan Customs will attend the Fateha Khawani and pay tributes to the poetess who is considered spokesperson of Pakistani women’s sensibilities.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held on working women day at BZU1 minute ago
-
Involvement in May 9 riots: Another 60 civilian get 2-10 years jail sentences1 minute ago
-
30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health development11 minutes ago
-
Int’l Day of Epidemic Preparedness to be observed on Dec 2711 minutes ago
-
SCBP refutes statements against Judicial Commission of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Constitution, law followed in trial of May 9 accused: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Pak-China partnership, an anchor of regional stability, prosperity: PM21 minutes ago
-
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case27 minutes ago
-
PML-N represents true voice of people: minister31 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken41 minutes ago
-
Fireworks material seized, dealer arrested41 minutes ago