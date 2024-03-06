30th May Set As Deadline To Complete Project In Multan
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A deadline of May 30 is fixed to complete four kilometres- long Nawab Pur road costing Rs.500 million here.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadir paid visit to the site to review progress on the road. He ordered to expedite work in order to ensure that it got completed in the given time.
He took briefing on carpeting and quality of Nawabpur Road with the adjacent Mati Tal road as well.
The DC ordered to the XEN, Gulam Nabi to complete both of the projects in stipulated time frame.
He instructed on ensuring transparency with quality as the topmost priority of the projects.
Rizwan Kadir further said that Mati Tal road would be completed until end of the current fiscal year with Rs. 2 billion.
He said a roadmap of new schemes were being prepared as well to improve infrastructure of the city.
He directed to the Director Development Schemes, Mohammed Irfan, to personally lookafter the projects in order to ensure that it were going on in smooth manner and in accordance with the policy devised by the district administration.
