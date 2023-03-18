UrduPoint.com

30th Passing Out Parade Of Rangers Recruits Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

30th passing out parade of Rangers recruits held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The 30th passing out parade of Pakistan Rangers Sindh recruits was held at Rangers Training Center and school Karachi.

Corps Commander Karachi was the chief guest of the passing out parade, said a news release on Friday.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh welcomed Corps Commander Karachi. The chief guest distributed prizes among the recruits who performed well during the training.

Corps Commander Karachi said in his address that today the Rangers recruits were becoming a part of this proud organization and the day was a milestone in their future.

He said it was the pride of Pakistan Rangers Sindh to carry out the responsibilities like the security of the international border, the successful operation against terrorists in Karachi, provision of the most effective security at various national and provincial level events with complete professionalism.

The chief guest also paid tribute to the martyrs of Rangers and said the credit for the success of Rangers goes to the martyrs.

Corps Commander Karachi appreciated the courage shown by the Sindh Rangers during the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office and foiled the terrorist plan. He paid tribute to the Sindh Rangers Quick Response Force for crushing the ambitions of the terrorists.

On the occasion, senior officers of law enforcement agencies and prominent figures from various walks of life as well as families of the passed-out recruits also attended the ceremony.

