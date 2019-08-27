31 anti-polio facebook pages blocked

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta on Tuesday said the government had blocked 31 anti-polio facebook pages to stop propaganda against the immunization campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta on Tuesday said the government had blocked 31 anti-polio facebook pages to stop propaganda against the immunization campaign.

Talking to media, he said the process of issuing of warnings was continued for those who were uploading fake material on social media against polio vaccination to mislead the parents.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army, police department and other departments in success of polio immunization drives.

He said the government had a firm resolve to defeat poliovirus transmission in the country through optimum utilization of this low transmission season.

He said, "I am short of words to praise the efforts of polio workers and hope that they will perform their best in the campaign to fight this menace, once and for all." He said under the umbrella of the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the entire team of Pakistan polio eradication programme would strive all out to hit the virus hard through this high-quality nationwide immunization campaign.

Considering its significance, the National EOC had deployed experts to facilitate preparedness and ground implementation of vaccination campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas, he added.

The campaign in Pakistan is synchronized with Afghanistan to ensure vaccination of all children on the move as well.

"We will continue the momentum and address any remaining gaps in order to defeat the poliovirus. It's very important that parents are committed to protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations each time drops are offered by our dedicated polio workers during these campaigns," he added.

"This is a good opportunity to stem virus circulation and develop children's immunity enough to fight against the attacks of poliovirus." Babar said.

He said polio was a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death.

He said there was no cure for polio and the vaccination was the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five was vaccinated, his protection against the virus was enhanced, he added.

He said repeated immunizations had protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.