31 arrested for bathing in sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 31 persons were arrested by police for violating the ban on sea bathing.

According to police, the detained persons had violated the ban imposed by the Commissioner Karachi on bathing in sea.

Arrested were taken to Darakhshan police station on Tuesday.

A case had been registered and all arrested were handed over to investigation authorities.