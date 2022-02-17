UrduPoint.com

31 Arrested From Various Brothels Sent To Judicial Custody

February 17, 2022

31 arrested from various brothels sent to judicial custody

A district court in Islamabad on Thursday sent on14-day judicial remand, all 31 accused allegedly running brothel houses in the garb of saloons in a local housing society

The Lohi Bher police in a raid on five different saloons in a local housing society on late Wednesday night had arrested 31 persons and registered five separate FIRs under Section 371/AB of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against them.

According to the FIR, the owners of these saloons were involved in immoral activities.

During the raid, the police recovered money and related items from the spot, the police told the court.

Among the arrested person, 12 were male while the remaining 19 were female.

The court directed the police to present all the accused again on March 3.

