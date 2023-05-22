UrduPoint.com

31 ASIs, 37 Head-constables Promoted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Police Department has promoted 31 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and 37 head-constables of Faisalabad region

The ASIs were promoted as sub-inspectors and head-constables as ASIs.

A spokesperson for Police Department said here Monday that a notification had been issued in this regard.

The promoted staff included Fahad Ali Warraich, Malik Imran, Ghulam Jafar, Amanat Ali, Umar Daraz Shaheed, Zafar Saeed and others.

