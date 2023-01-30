UrduPoint.com

31 Bodies Of Children Recovered From Tanda Dam, Search For 9 Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 10:35 PM

31 bodies of children recovered from Tanda Dam, search for 9 underway

Some 31 bodies of seminary students, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsize on Sunday, have been recovered so far with 20 more fished out on Monday while the search for the rest nine was still underway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Some 31 bodies of seminary students, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsize on Sunday, have been recovered so far with 20 more fished out on Monday while the search for the rest nine was still underway.

According to Kohat District Police, 46 children were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam apparently due to overload. Seven of them were rescued and one of them later died due to injuries at a hospital, while the dead bodies of 10 others were also recovered.

The police said the children, who were 5 to 15 years of age, were not having any safety gadgets or lifesaving jackets on the boat.

The Rescue 1122 teams, police, civil administration and Pakistan Army divers reached the spot soon after the incident and fished out some 10 bodies.

The rescue operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to cold and darkness, and resumed on Monday morning. Some 20 more bodies were recovered till the filing of the news on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Khushdil Khan, who supervised the rescue operation on Monday, said the operation would continue till the recovery of all dead bodies.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a first information report against high officials of the Irrigation Department, including its Chief Engineer, XEN, SDO and sub-engineer, and the boat owner.

The FIR was registered under Section 322/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Police Station MRS on the complaint of Station House Officer Qismat Khan. However, no one was arrested till the filing of this news.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Army Police Police Station Died Dam Kohat Rescue 1122 Sunday FIR All

Recent Stories

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

2 minutes ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away Fro ..

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

3 minutes ago
 Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

Federal Capital's hospitals put on high alert

54 seconds ago
 McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter riva ..

McIlroy comes through 'battle' to edge bitter rival Reed in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Pr ..

Terrorism foremost national security challenge: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.