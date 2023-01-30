31 bodies of children recovered from Tanda Dam, search for 9 underway

Some 31 bodies of seminary students, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsize on Sunday, have been recovered so far with 20 more fished out on Monday while the search for the rest nine was still underway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Some 31 bodies of seminary students, who drowned in the Tanda Dam due to a boat capsize on Sunday, have been recovered so far with 20 more fished out on Monday while the search for the rest nine was still underway.

According to Kohat District Police, 46 children were riding on the boat during a field trip when it overturned in the middle of the dam apparently due to overload. Seven of them were rescued and one of them later died due to injuries at a hospital, while the dead bodies of 10 others were also recovered.

The police said the children, who were 5 to 15 years of age, were not having any safety gadgets or lifesaving jackets on the boat.

The Rescue 1122 teams, police, civil administration and Pakistan Army divers reached the spot soon after the incident and fished out some 10 bodies.

The rescue operation was suspended on Sunday evening due to cold and darkness, and resumed on Monday morning. Some 20 more bodies were recovered till the filing of the news on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Khushdil Khan, who supervised the rescue operation on Monday, said the operation would continue till the recovery of all dead bodies.

Meanwhile, the police lodged a first information report against high officials of the Irrigation Department, including its Chief Engineer, XEN, SDO and sub-engineer, and the boat owner.

The FIR was registered under Section 322/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Police Station MRS on the complaint of Station House Officer Qismat Khan. However, no one was arrested till the filing of this news.