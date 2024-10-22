Open Menu

31 Booked For Damaging Sugarcane Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

31 booked for damaging sugarcane crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Nishatabad police have registered a case against 31 people for damaging

standing crop and occupying land worth millions of rupees along Main Sargodha

road on Tuesday.

According to FIR, Dr Asghar Ali of Kamalpur along with 30 others allegedly

damaged standing sugarcane crop in Chak No 3-GB owned by Tanveer Akram

and also occupied the land by using heavy machinery.

When Tanveer Akram of Ramdewali and villagers spotted the activity in

the fields, they called the police. Seeing police, the accused party fled the

scene leaving behind the machinery.

However, police have taken the machinery into custody.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of accused.

