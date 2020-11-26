UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 Brick Kilns, Industrial Units Sealed To Prevent Smog

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:11 PM

31 brick kilns, industrial units sealed to prevent smog

Environment Protection Department (EPD) has so far sealed 20 old technology brick kilns and eleven (11) industrial units in Khanewal district for the prevention of smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has so far sealed 20 old technology brick kilns and eleven (11) industrial units in Khanewal district for the prevention of smog.

FIRs have been got registered against fifteen owners of violating brick kilns and industrial units, said by officials in a meeting of anti-smog committee chaired by additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Ikram Malik here on Thursday.

Officials of EPD, agriculture and regional transport authority gave briefing to ADCR on steps taken so far for the prevention of smog.

Agriculture officials said that FIRs have also been got registered against 116 farmers on burning of crop despite of prohibition. Moreover, 94 vehicles were impounded and another 370 were Challaned and overall fine worth Rs 397,000 was recovered.

ADCR ordered officials to further intensified the crackdown against violators and added that no brick kiln employing old technology should remain operational till Dec 31.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Fine Vehicles Khanewal

Recent Stories

Multan administration refuses PDM to hold public r ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Says Plans to Start ..

4 minutes ago

Maas Presented Berlin's CoE Ministerial Committee ..

4 minutes ago

BISE announces HSSC special exams result

4 minutes ago

Khairpur adminstration launches anti encroachment ..

7 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to end deprivation among Gwadar loca ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.