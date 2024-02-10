31 Candidates Running For Seats Of Office Bearers, Members Of SHCBA
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As many as 19 lawyers are contesting for the 6 seats of the office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).
According to the final list of the contesting candidates which was issued here on Saturday, advocates Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ghulamullah Chang and Ishrat Ali Lohar are running for the slot of President.
The lawyers Hameedullah Dahiri, Peeral Majeedano and Rehana Nazeer Laghari have landed in the electoral fray for the seat of Vice President and advocates Irfan Ali Bughio, Jahangir Khan Pathan and Raja Jawad Ali Sahar for the General Secretary.
The post of Joint Secretary is being contested by advocates Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar alias Sunny, Syed Shahzad Hyder Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio.
he lawyers Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Rizwana Hussain Mirbahar and Saad Salman Ghani are running for the seat of library Secretary and advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan for the seat of Treasurer.
The contestants for the seats of MMC include advocates Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Naveed Ali Jesor, Osama Yousuf Parhyar, Sabir Ali Khoso, Saeeda Syed, Safdar Ali Panhwar, Shafi Muhammad Jiskani, Shazeel Ali Memon and Taimoor Hussain Keerio.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man injured in fire incident38 seconds ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents41 seconds ago
-
IT exports increase by 32 percent: Dr. Umar Saif21 minutes ago
-
Darazinda’s Sherani tribe stand firmly with law enforcement agencies against terrorists21 minutes ago
-
Student dies in road mishap31 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz urges political parties to join hands for country's betterment51 minutes ago
-
First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 2551 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred Additional SHO offered in DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 hour ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza1 hour ago
-
Wheat Crop: Special care suggested as wheat rust attacks noticed in South Punjab1 hour ago
-
PINS launches training course to enhance nursing skills2 hours ago