31 Candidates Running For Seats Of Office Bearers, Members Of SHCBA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As many as 19 lawyers are contesting for the 6 seats of the office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).

According to the final list of the contesting candidates which was issued here on Saturday, advocates Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ghulamullah Chang and Ishrat Ali Lohar are running for the slot of President.

The lawyers Hameedullah Dahiri, Peeral Majeedano and Rehana Nazeer Laghari have landed in the electoral fray for the seat of Vice President and advocates Irfan Ali Bughio, Jahangir Khan Pathan and Raja Jawad Ali Sahar for the General Secretary.

The post of Joint Secretary is being contested by advocates Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar alias Sunny, Syed Shahzad Hyder Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio.

he lawyers Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Rizwana Hussain Mirbahar and Saad Salman Ghani are running for the seat of library Secretary and advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan for the seat of Treasurer.

The contestants for the seats of MMC include advocates Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Naveed Ali Jesor, Osama Yousuf Parhyar, Sabir Ali Khoso, Saeeda Syed, Safdar Ali Panhwar, Shafi Muhammad Jiskani, Shazeel Ali Memon and Taimoor Hussain Keerio.

