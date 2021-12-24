UrduPoint.com

31 Civilian Officers, Employees Of NH&MP Promoted

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

31 civilian officers, employees of NH&MP promoted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Friday said that 31 civilian officers and employees of his organization have been promoted to the next grades.

In a tweet, he said two assistants have been promoted as office superintendents, seven upper-division clerks were promoted as Assistants, and 17 lower division clerks (LDC) have been promoted as upper-division clerks (UDC).

IG NH&MP further said that five class-4 employees were promoted as LDC.

Related Topics

Police Motorway

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

34 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

34 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

40 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

40 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

41 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.