31 civilian officers, employees of NH&MP promoted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Friday said that 31 civilian officers and employees of his organization have been promoted to the next grades.

In a tweet, he said two assistants have been promoted as office superintendents, seven upper-division clerks were promoted as Assistants, and 17 lower division clerks (LDC) have been promoted as upper-division clerks (UDC).

IG NH&MP further said that five class-4 employees were promoted as LDC.