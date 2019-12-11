UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 Clinics Of Quacks Sealed In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

31 clinics of quacks sealed in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The enforcement teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has sealed 31 clinics of quacks and fined 21 during an operation against them in Punjab.

P&S Health Secretary Capt(R) Muhammad Usman said 31 fake clinics were shut down in Lahore, Pakpattan, Sargodha, Attock, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Khushab and Muzaffargarh districts.

He said the authority also registered a case against a clinic in Muzaffargarh after recovering fake medicine and facing resistance from the other side during the raid.

He said 19 cases had been sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission for the completion of their registration.

The secretary further said they were taking strict action against the fake clinics of quacks which were being run by unqualified people.

He requested people to inform the health department on 080099000 in case of witnessing fake clinics.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Okara Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar Jhelum Khushab Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Attock From

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

4 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

5 minutes ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.