31 clinics of quacks sealed in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The enforcement teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has sealed 31 clinics of quacks and fined 21 during an operation against them in Punjab.

P&S Health Secretary Capt(R) Muhammad Usman said 31 fake clinics were shut down in Lahore, Pakpattan, Sargodha, Attock, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Khushab and Muzaffargarh districts.

He said the authority also registered a case against a clinic in Muzaffargarh after recovering fake medicine and facing resistance from the other side during the raid.

He said 19 cases had been sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission for the completion of their registration.

The secretary further said they were taking strict action against the fake clinics of quacks which were being run by unqualified people.

He requested people to inform the health department on 080099000 in case of witnessing fake clinics.