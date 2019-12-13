31 clinics of quacks sealed in Punjab

The enforcement teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department have sealed 31 clinics of quacks and fined 21 others during an operation last week in the province

Health Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said 31 fake clinics were shut down in Lahore, Pakpattan, Sargodha, Attock, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Khushab and Muzaffargarh districts.

He said the authority also registered a case against a clinic in Muzaffargarh after recovering fake drugs and facing resistance from the accused during the raid.

He said 19 cases had been sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission for the completion of their registration. The secretary said they were taking strict action against fake clinics of quacks which were being run by unqualified people.

He requested people to inform the Health Department on 080099000 in case of witnessing any fake clinics.