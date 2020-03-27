UrduPoint.com
31 Confirmed Corona Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

31 confirmed corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

Three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of total confirmed cases to 31 in the Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of total confirmed cases to 31 in the Rawalpindi division.

According to the data shared by the Directorate of Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab, total 13 confirmed corona cases were reported from Rawalpindi district,17 from Jehlum district, one from Attock district, and none from Chakwal district.

