31 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 31 corona patients are under treatment in Peshawar's two major hospitals Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH), an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday.

Giving details about the under treatment patients, he said the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 12 wherein 2 patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit.

Quoting the spokesman of the Hospital Muhammad Asim, he said a total of four patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

However, he said, apart from the LRH, KTH allotted 122 beds for Corona patients and currently 19 Corona patients are admitted.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients.

He informed that 4 patients of Corona in KTH are on intensive care and ventilators and 7 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU. He said out of the 31 beds specifically allotted Low Amount of Oxygen, 8 patients are being treated. He said two corona patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours with 103 beds for corona left vacant in the hospital.