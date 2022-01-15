UrduPoint.com

31 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

31 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

As many as 31 corona patients are under treatment in Peshawar's two major hospitals Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH), an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 31 corona patients are under treatment in Peshawar's two major hospitals Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH), an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Saturday.

Giving details about the under treatment patients, he said the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 12 wherein 2 patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit.

Quoting the spokesman of the Hospital Muhammad Asim, he said a total of four patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

However, he said, apart from the LRH, KTH allotted 122 beds for Corona patients and currently 19 Corona patients are admitted.

He said, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients.

He informed that 4 patients of Corona in KTH are on intensive care and ventilators and 7 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU. He said out of the 31 beds specifically allotted Low Amount of Oxygen, 8 patients are being treated. He said two corona patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours with 103 beds for corona left vacant in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in ..

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in real sense: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola 15 J ..

Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola 15 Jan 2022

2 minutes ago
 Over 200 Olympic personnel to arrive in Beijing fr ..

Over 200 Olympic personnel to arrive in Beijing from abroad this weekend

2 minutes ago
 Govt sets up Ehsas Dastarkhwan to distribute free ..

Govt sets up Ehsas Dastarkhwan to distribute free meals

4 minutes ago
 KPFSA crackdown on Mafia in DI Khan

KPFSA crackdown on Mafia in DI Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.