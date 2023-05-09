UrduPoint.com

31 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

31 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 31 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested five notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders were arrested with 20 litre liquor, one pistol and rounds respectively.

Police have also apprehended four kite sellers with kites and chemical string, two drivers were arrested for over speeding and other violations. The police have detained 12 other criminals involved in illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Robbery Criminals Weapon Court

