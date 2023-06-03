UrduPoint.com

31 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 31 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 12 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, police unearthed a distillery and arrested six drug peddlers with 407 litre liquor, 240 grams Hashish, empty bottles and fake labels. The police also detained three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and rounds from their possession.

Police have also apprehended two drivers for over speeding and six gamblers with stake money and gambling material.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

