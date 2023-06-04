31 'criminals' arrested during crackdown

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 31 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district in the last 24 hours.

The police launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested 12 proclaimed offenders, wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police also arrested two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, the police unearthed a distillery and arrested six drug-peddlers with 407-litre liquor, 240-gram Hashish, empty bottles and fake labels. The police also detained three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and rounds from them.

The police also apprehended two drivers for over-speeding and six gamblers with stake money and gambling material.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police stations concerned, sources said.