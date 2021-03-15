31 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 31 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 31 criminals including seven proclaimed offenders, four court absconders, nine drug peddlers, two illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, three gamblers and five other criminals for illegal refilling LPG.

Police also unearthed a distillery and recovered 257 litre liquor, 36 bottles of imported wine, 3.400 kg Hashish, two pistols, rounds, 200 kites, chemical thread and stake money of Rs 151,130 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.