UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

31 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 31 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown conducted across the district in last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 31 criminals including seven proclaimed offenders, four court absconders, nine drug peddlers, two illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, three gamblers and five other criminals for illegal refilling LPG.

Police also unearthed a distillery and recovered 257 litre liquor, 36 bottles of imported wine, 3.400 kg Hashish, two pistols, rounds, 200 kites, chemical thread and stake money of Rs 151,130 from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Money Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

20 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

28 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

33 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.