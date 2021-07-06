31 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 31 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 17.

5 kg hashish and 66 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 11 gamblers with stake money Rs 3,650.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 accused and recovered 10 pistols, one repeater and one kalashnikov from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.