31 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 31 persons and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.

3 kg hashish and 71 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 9 gamblers with Rs 7,380.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 1 kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.