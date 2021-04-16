31 'criminals' held, drugs & weapons seized

Police Friday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

According to police, raid teams nabbed two proclaimed offender and 11 drug-pushers besides recovering 0.

4-kg hashish and 131 litres of liquor from them.

Police also held 10 gamblers with stake money of Rs 16,320.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight persons and recovered seven pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.