31 'criminals' Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized

Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:07 PM

Police Friday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raid teams nabbed two proclaimed offender and 11 drug-pushers besides recovering 0.

4-kg hashish and 131 litres of liquor from them.

Police also held 10 gamblers with stake money of Rs 16,320.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight persons and recovered seven pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

