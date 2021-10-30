31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to sources, police teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 2.1-kg hashish and 53 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 5,730 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 10 pistols, four rifles and a number of bullets.