UrduPoint.com

31 'criminals' Held Drugs, Weapons Seized In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:18 PM

31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

Police Saturday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to sources, police teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 2.1-kg hashish and 53 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 5,730 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 10 pistols, four rifles and a number of bullets.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, va ..

G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines

52 seconds ago
 Govt making efforts to take universities out of fi ..

Govt making efforts to take universities out of financial crises: Kamran Bangash ..

54 seconds ago
 China's battery makers report higher profits, reve ..

China's battery makers report higher profits, revenues in Jan.-Aug.

55 seconds ago
 China's gold consumption up 48.44 pct in first thr ..

China's gold consumption up 48.44 pct in first three quarters

1 minute ago
 Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nig ..

Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nigeria

11 minutes ago
 Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: ..

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.