31 'criminals' Held Drugs, Weapons Seized In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:18 PM
Police Saturday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to sources, police teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 2.1-kg hashish and 53 litres of liquor from them.
The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 5,730 from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 10 pistols, four rifles and a number of bullets.