31 'criminals' Held In Faisalabad

Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Police on Thursday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 31 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed nine drug pushers and recovered 2.3-kg hashish and 271 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered 23,810 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 7 pistols, two guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

