31 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 31 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids conducted across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted by police in different cases. The police have also arrested a court absconder and four drivers for overspeeding during the crackdown.

Police have arrested six drug peddlers with 115 litre liquor and 1.762 kg Hashish while six illegal weapon holders were held with four pistols, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and rounds.

Meanwhile, 13 gamblers have been apprehended with stake money and gambling material. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.