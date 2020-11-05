31 'criminals' including 3 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Police Thursday claimed on to have arrested 31 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested 12 drug-traffickers and recovered 11-kg charas and 200-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested five gamblers with stake money. Similarly, police arrested 12 illicit weapon-holders and recovered six pistols, a gun, a rifle, a repeater and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was under way.