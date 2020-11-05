UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 'criminals' Including 3 POs Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

31 'criminals' including 3 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Police Thursday claimed on to have arrested 31 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested 12 drug-traffickers and recovered 11-kg charas and 200-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested five gamblers with stake money. Similarly, police arrested 12 illicit weapon-holders and recovered six pistols, a gun, a rifle, a repeater and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Same Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

4 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

54 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.