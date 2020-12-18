31 deaths, 831 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:As many as 31 deaths and 831 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 130,122 while death toll 3,522 and recoveries 115,701.

The P&SHD confirmed that 403 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Nankana Sahib,184 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Chakwal, 18 in Jehlum, 12 in Gujranwala, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Hafizabad, 9 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad, 20 in Multan,13 in Vehari, 6 in Khanewal, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Chiniot,13 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 12 in Jhang, 33 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 10 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 4 in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 2,255,275 tests for COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, in which, 3,786 beds are equipped with oxygen facility, of them 526 beds are occupied while the rest are vacant.

The Punjab Health Department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 335 ventilators are in use while 334 ventilators are spare so far.

So far 2,778 front-line healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.