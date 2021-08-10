UrduPoint.com

31 Differently-abled Students Of BZU Get Electric Wheel-chairs Under PM-scheme

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

31 differently-abled students of BZU get electric wheel-chairs under PM-scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 31 electric wheelchairs, under PM's scheme, were distributed among differently-abled students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik stated that differently-abled persons were an important part of our society. Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts by providing electric wheelchairs to special persons, hailing from South Punjab and acquiring education in different institutions including BZU, Islamia University, Ghazi University, and Allama Iqbal Open University, said Dr Akhtar Malik.

He noted that electric wheelchairs were being given to students across the country under the PM's electric wheelchairs scheme.

Malik added that initially 600 electric wheelchairs would be given to differently-abled students in the country. BZU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbtar Kundi also spoke and stated that provision of electric wheelchairs would surely facilitate students in availing easy access to education.

He also remarked that BZU would be put on solar energy soon. On this occasion, Project Director HEC Darr-e-Shehwar Saduzai, teachers Dr Shoukat Malik, Dr. Mukhdoom Khalid, Noor ul Haq Jhandeer, Dr. Abdul Sattar Malik, and many other officials were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Ghazi Allama Iqbal Open University Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC From

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

11 minutes ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

1 minute ago
 'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

'Umed Ka Safar' exhibition opens at RAC

1 minute ago
 Ineos brings two olympic gold medallists to Vuelta ..

Ineos brings two olympic gold medallists to Vuelta

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia allow vaccinated teens to perform Umr ..

Saudi Arabia allow vaccinated teens to perform Umrah

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Youth Day to be marked on Aug 12

Int'l Youth Day to be marked on Aug 12

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.