31 differently-abled students of BZU get electric wheel-chairs under PM-scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 31 electric wheelchairs, under PM's scheme, were distributed among differently-abled students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik stated that differently-abled persons were an important part of our society. Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts by providing electric wheelchairs to special persons, hailing from South Punjab and acquiring education in different institutions including BZU, Islamia University, Ghazi University, and Allama Iqbal Open University, said Dr Akhtar Malik.

He noted that electric wheelchairs were being given to students across the country under the PM's electric wheelchairs scheme.

Malik added that initially 600 electric wheelchairs would be given to differently-abled students in the country. BZU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbtar Kundi also spoke and stated that provision of electric wheelchairs would surely facilitate students in availing easy access to education.

He also remarked that BZU would be put on solar energy soon. On this occasion, Project Director HEC Darr-e-Shehwar Saduzai, teachers Dr Shoukat Malik, Dr. Mukhdoom Khalid, Noor ul Haq Jhandeer, Dr. Abdul Sattar Malik, and many other officials were also present in the ceremony.