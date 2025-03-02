3.1 Earthquake Jolts Qilla Abdullah
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A 3.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah and surroundings on Sunday.
According to private news channels and the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale.
