31 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) District Health Authority(DHA) had lodged 31 FIRs and sealed four premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to nine and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 92 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 46 were confirmed cases while 2,096 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of eight more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,143 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that three of each patient had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, and Municipal Corporation area while one each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila area.