31 Hotels Sealed In Galiyat For Violating GDA Building Regulations
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), in collaboration with the district administration, has sealed 31 hotels during an ongoing crackdown against violations of building regulations in the region.
The action was carried out on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the special instructions of the Chief Secretary.
The operation was led by Director Building Control GDA, Ali Asghar, along with Assistant Commissioner Galiyat, Shamim Ullah, Assistant Director BCA Haris Khattak, Enforcement Officers, KP Police, and BCA staff.
Officials confirmed that the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of the violators were also confiscated to facilitate further legal proceedings.
A spokesperson for the GDA reiterated the authority’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal construction and encroachments, emphasizing that the action is aimed at ensuring strict compliance with building rules and promoting sustainable, regulated development in Galiyat.
