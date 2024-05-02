31 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Thirty-one people were injured as a passenger bus overturned at Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, here on Thursday.
According to Rescue spokesperson, the accident occurred in front of Forward sports when the bus was going to Sambrial for the Walima [wedding feast] ceremony. He said around 70 people were travelling in the bus; 17 seriously injured people including 50-year-old Parveen, 45-year-old Tanveer, 13-year-old Faizan, 19-year-old Huma, 31-year-old Sana, 16-year-old Subhan, 13-year-old Faizan, 13-year-old Shahryar, 50-year-old Shama, 50-year-old Shazia were shifted to Allama Iqbal Hospital Sialkot, while seven injured people including 13-year-old Samiullah, 45-year-old Shakeela, 20-year-old Lubna, 27-year-old Shakeela, 60-year-old Tahira, 35-year-old Ghazala and 18-year-old Ahmed were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Sambrial after the first aid.
Fourteen people including 25-year-old Amir, 65-year-old Anwar Bibi, 16-year-old Zain, 18-year-old Abrar, 16-year-old Sanol, 28-year-old Zafar, 26-year-old Afzal, 24-year-old Zeeshan, 75-year-old Anwar Bibi, 17-year-old Subhan, 43-year-old Muhammad Riaz, 34-year-old Lal Raja, 15-year-old Subhan Ali, 23-year-old Arbaaz were allowed to go home after provision of the first aid.
