31 kanal official land retrieved from land grabber mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) in a joint operation retrieved 31 kanal precious official land from the occupation of land grabbers on Monday.

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted near Superior Science College under the supervision of Land Collector PHA, Hamid Gigyani and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan.

A heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During the operation, encroachments were removed from 31 kanal land that under the occupation of qabza mafia and was handed over to PHA. The value of the retrieved land is stated to over Rs.1.10billion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has vowed that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting them will face stern action.