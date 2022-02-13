31 kite sellers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The police have arrested 31 kite sellers from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Gulberg police nabbed 14 kite sellers while Batala Colony police arrested 5 shopkeepers.

Similarly, 4 kite sellers were nabbed from Sargodha Road, 4 from Mansoorabad, 3 from Factory Area and one shopkeeper from Sadar police station area.

The police also recovered hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia from theirpolice while further investigation was underway.