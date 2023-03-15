3.1 magnitude tremors felt in Balakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the International Richter Scale was felt in Balakot city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning.

According to the Met Office, the tremors were felt at around 07:15 a.m. The epicentre of the earthquake was a distance of 59 kilometres in the Northeast area of Balakot at a depth of 28 kilometres.

No loss of life or property was reported in the earthquake.