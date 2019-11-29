UrduPoint.com
31 Marble Units Sealed Over Violation Of Environmental Rules In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:04 PM

31 marble units sealed over violation of environmental rules in Peshawar

District administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sealed 31 marble units and arrested the managers of 17 factories over lack of filtration plants and violation of the environmental rules

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :District administration and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sealed 31 marble units and arrested the managers of 17 factories over lack of filtration plants and violation of the environmental rules.

According to district administration, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)m Town-II, Mina Zahir along with Inspector, EPA, Riaz Khan inspected different marble factories on Warsak Road and sealed 31 units over violation of the National Environmental Quality Standards and also arrested the owners/managers of 17 units.

The factories were lacking filtration plant and the waste was polluting the water channels resulted in the closure of the nullahs and was also affecting agriculture production.

