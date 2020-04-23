31 marla state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil administration in a drive against land grabbers retrieved 31 marla state land located on Sheikhupura Road.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool along with Revenue department officials and police retrieved the land situated in Fakharabad onmain Sheikhupura road from the land ggrabbers.