UrduPoint.com

31-member Cadet College, Mastung Delegation Visits Parliament House

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

31-member Cadet College, Mastung delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A 31-member delegation of students of Cadet College Mastung on Monday visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House along with nine faculty members.

High-ranking officials of the Parliament House welcomed the delegation.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum and evinced a keen interest in the artefacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of the country's leading politicians. The delegation also witnessed Senate proceedings.

The delegation was briefed about the electoral and legislative process and the overall workings of the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation was apprised of the role of the Upper House in the promotion of national harmony among the Federal units.

The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Mastung All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

23 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

23 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

29 minutes ago
 President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

55 minutes ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.