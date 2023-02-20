31-member Cadet College, Mastung delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A 31-member delegation of students of Cadet College Mastung on Monday visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House along with nine faculty members.

High-ranking officials of the Parliament House welcomed the delegation.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum and evinced a keen interest in the artefacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of the country's leading politicians. The delegation also witnessed Senate proceedings.

The delegation was briefed about the electoral and legislative process and the overall workings of the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation was apprised of the role of the Upper House in the promotion of national harmony among the Federal units.

The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.