31 milkmen held over adulteration; 630 litres adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday conducted raids in various dairy markets of the provincial metropolis and arrested 31 milkmen while confiscating 639 liters of adulterated milk.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sheba Gul along with Livestock Department inspected the milk in Gulbahar area and Ring Road.

Using a modern mobile livestock laboratory, the team of district administration arrested 18 milk sellers for adulteration of milk and discarded over 350 liters of adulterated milk on the spot.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher along with Veterinary Dr Jamal and Supervisor of the Livestock Department set up a modern mobile laboratory in different areas of Pushtakhara Road and Bara Road.

During the inspection, more than 280 liters of adulterated milk was discarded while 13 milk sellers were apprehended.

Shafiullah Khan directed the administrative officers to visit the market on a regular basis and take strict legal action against those who were involved in adulteration.