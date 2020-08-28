31 Moharram processions to be held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Thirty-one religious processions and 70 majalis would be held in Bahawalpur on 8th Moharram-ul-Haram.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that tight security arrangements had been made in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions.

He said that heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies including the district police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and others had been deployed for security duty on the routes of religious processions.

He said that CCTV cameras were also being used for vigilance security of the religious processions and majalis.