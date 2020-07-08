31 more confirmed cases reported in last 24 hours

After an addition of 31 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has reached to 5421 in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :After an addition of 31 more COVID-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years , the total number of positive cases has reached to 5421 in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,15481 C virus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5421 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4113 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 311 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 751 were quarantined in isolation at homes,"he added.

The report said that 246 were died in the district including 102 belonged to Rawal Town,38 Potahar town,72 Rawalpindi cantt,17 Gujar khan,7 Taxila,Kahuta 5 , Kalar syedan 4 and Murree 1.