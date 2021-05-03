UrduPoint.com
31 More Die With Coronavirus, Death Toll Reached To 3,423 In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :About 31 more patients of coronavirus infection died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours and death toll reached to 3,423 in the province.

According to official Update issued here on Monday, 6030 corona test were conducted out of which 526 become positive during last 24 hours.

With the death of 31 patients, the number of corona victims in the province rose to 3423 and about 624 corona patients have recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona infected persons in KP have reached to 1,20590. The report added that 1,05,527 corona patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

Similarly, 46,192 persons tested positive in Peshawar out of which 1718 persons were died so far.

