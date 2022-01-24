31 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 31 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33941 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1355078 people were screened for the virus till January 23 out of which 31 more were reported positive.

As many as 33293 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.