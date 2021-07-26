UrduPoint.com
31 More Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 31 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 19,975 in Hyderabad district.

Out of 19,975 Covid-19 cases, 18,842 have so far been recovered while 447 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 686, of which 661 were isolated at homes while 25 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 894 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 31 cases were reported as positive with 03 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 257,572 people had received first jab while 78,165 received second dose in the district.

According to report, a total 3342 people have received their first jab while the second dose was administered to 2376 persons during the last 24 hours.

