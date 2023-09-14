31 new cases of dengue in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 31 new cases of dengue were reported in the city during the last 24 hours and anti-dengue efforts have also been ramped up.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider came to field besides gathering data from 1,034 locations.

She personally reviewed anti-dengue operations in Defense Phase III. Two houses were identified with dengue larvae and promptly treated, including surrounding areas with spray.

Rafia engaged with residents to discuss performance of dengue teams and assessed their micro-plans and tally sheets. She also emphasized the importance of clearing weeds and grass from vacant plots in the area.

Separately, in UC-72 Anarkali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Adnan Rashid warned the DDH about duty delays.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Umar Maqbool assessed anti-dengue activities in UC-115 Samanabad.

Larvae were discovered in L-Block and H-Block, leading to immediate dengue spraying in affected housesand their surroundings.

Administrative officers would continue to intensify their efforts in monitoring dengue response and surveillance in the field, DC Rafia Haider said.